TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $196,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,386,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 518,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after buying an additional 40,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,301,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 84,202 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a target price for the company. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.

UBSI traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. 52,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,781. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

