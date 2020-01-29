TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.81. 585,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,201. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.64 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

