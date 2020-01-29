TrueFeedBack Achieves Market Cap of $543,711.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $543,711.00 and $103,999.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile