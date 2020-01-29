Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. 4,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,249. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.09. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

