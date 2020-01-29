Tsfg LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.37. 4,497,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $109.98 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average of $118.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

