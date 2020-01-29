U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $38,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.18. 747,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,493. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

