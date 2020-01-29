UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,145,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.
Several research firms have commented on UBS. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
