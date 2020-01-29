UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,145,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. 75,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,452. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

