UBS Group Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $40.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

