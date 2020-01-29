Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 246.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.23. 188,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.52 and its 200-day moving average is $270.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

