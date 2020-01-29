Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Unico American from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of -0.40. Unico American has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

