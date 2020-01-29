Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

