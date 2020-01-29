Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

UNP stock opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.40 and its 200-day moving average is $171.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

