United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned United Fire Group an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.10 and a beta of -0.10.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). United Fire Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,801,000 after purchasing an additional 52,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in United Fire Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 503,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Fire Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 86,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in United Fire Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,951,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.