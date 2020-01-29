United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.43

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.43 and traded as high as $95.48. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $93.90, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $529.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.32%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $336,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

