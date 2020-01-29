United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,392,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in United Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.90. 2,771,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

