United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Argus

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Argus to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

UTX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

NYSE UTX opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.61.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,392,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

