UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $285.87 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.