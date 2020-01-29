US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Position Boosted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 3,263.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 82.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in US Foods by 1,041.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $7,244,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on USFD. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. 26,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

