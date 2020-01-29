Usca Ria LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 551,781 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,183,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 448,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 142,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 315,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$49.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,150. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.