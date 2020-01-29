Usca Ria LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX traded down $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.16. 6,817,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,959. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.47 and its 200 day moving average is $305.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.28.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

