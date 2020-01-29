Usca Ria LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $35,941,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,074,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $15,061,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $13,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. 281,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,977. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.