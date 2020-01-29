Usca Ria LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 827.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

