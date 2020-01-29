Usca Ria LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,885 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.77. 105,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,751. The stock has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.03. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $237.27 and a 12 month high of $355.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nomura increased their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

