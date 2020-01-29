Usca Ria LLC Purchases 7,805 Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,674,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,427. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

