USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Reaches $452.73 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00010976 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Korbit and Crex24. USD Coin has a total market cap of $452.73 million and $393.27 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.01886066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00133478 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 446,478,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,938,233 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinsuper, CPDAX, Kucoin, CoinEx, OKEx, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Crex24, Korbit, FCoin, Coinbase Pro and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

