USDK Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and $79.40 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDK has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.48 or 0.03126487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00192444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

