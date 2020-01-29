USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $240,495.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,332.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.04105670 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001757 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00698979 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008760 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

