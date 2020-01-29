Utrum (OOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $89.00

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Utrum has a market cap of $217,149.00 and $89.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrum has traded 65.3% higher against the dollar. One Utrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including BarterDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum’s launch date was September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrum’s official website is utrum.io . The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.