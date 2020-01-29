Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 742,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,655,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 586,007 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,868,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 1,265,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,093. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $28.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

