Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 814.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.41. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $77.10.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

