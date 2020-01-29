Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 254,874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $5,624,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $4,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 36.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,821. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $127.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.28.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

