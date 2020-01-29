Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 75,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steve Bartlett purchased 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,770. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

