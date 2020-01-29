Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 239.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.15. 140,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,293. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.16. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $118.65 and a 1-year high of $161.39.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $205,707.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,738.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

