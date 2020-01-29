Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 553.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $155.83. 732,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,479. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $161.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,317,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.09.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.