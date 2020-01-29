ValuEngine Upgrades AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. First Analysis upgraded AlarmCom from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Imperial Capital upgraded AlarmCom from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on AlarmCom and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 603,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,737,000 after acquiring an additional 109,046 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after acquiring an additional 314,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AlarmCom by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206,450 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.