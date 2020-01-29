Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 327,469 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period.

Shares of XES traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $12.65.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

