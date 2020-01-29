Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $14.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.99. 15,742,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,004,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of -119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $594.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

