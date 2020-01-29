Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $821,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.91. 1,098,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

