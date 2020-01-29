Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 12,260 Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 744,842 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 79,672 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,260,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NYSE:LK traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.87. 15,970,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,959,107. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

