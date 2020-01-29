Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,200 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,119,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,485,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 914,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,318,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

