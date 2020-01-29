Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 379 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 101,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.30. 6,949,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

