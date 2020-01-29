Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 55,850 Shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,850 shares during the period. Sibanye Gold accounts for about 1.5% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 129.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 22.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 69,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. 25.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

NYSE:SBGL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,278. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Sibanye Gold Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.