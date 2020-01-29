Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.22. 1,741,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,810. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.43. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $556,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,759 shares of company stock worth $14,449,763. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

