Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10.

