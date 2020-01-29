Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,176. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16.

