Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s Largest Position

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,515,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 39.2% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $975,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

