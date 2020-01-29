Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.32

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.32 and last traded at $85.28, with a volume of 97643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BND. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,308,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

