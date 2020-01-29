Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.29.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

