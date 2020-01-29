Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE VEDL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Vedanta has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vedanta by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 32.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vedanta by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vedanta by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 152,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEDL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

