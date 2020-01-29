VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEN) Trading Up 4.8%

VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEN)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.53), approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.70 ($1.46).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and a PE ratio of 18.41.

About VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEN)

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

